Africa Trade Awards: 26 entrepreneurs to be honored as game changers

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In a move to spotlight and celebrate the continent’s finest change-makers, 26 African entrepreneurs are set to be honoured at the Africa Trade Awards, holding in Nigeria on November 9, 2025.

The event, organised by Ikeanumba Media Ltd, publishers of the Lagos Times newspaper and Ikeanumba Africa magazine, will bring together top entreprenuers drawn from across the continent in manufacturing, import/export, media, pharmaceuticals, and real estate development.

At a press conference in Lagos, the convener of the Africa Trade Awards, Mr. Ayobama Ikeanumba, said the initiative is designed to celebrate individuals whose exceptional contributions have impacted societies and economies positively.

“These African entrepreneurs have profound stories around the journey of their endeavours which stand as testaments of hard work, focus, dedication and humanitarian services,” Ikeanumba said.

He noted that the awardees, who represent six African countries, were selected purely on merit. According to him, no recipient is required to pay any fee to qualify for the honour, making the awards “a true celebration of excellence and impact.”

Alongside the ceremony, a book titled “Africa Trade Disruptors” will be unveiled. The publication, which chronicles the biographies and success stories of each honouree, is a compilation of individuals previously featured on the cover of Ikeanumba Africa magazine over the past four years. It is expected to serve as a reference point and an inspiration to upcoming entrepreneurs across the continent.

Industry stakeholders, including representatives of prominent media houses, attended the briefing as organisers expressed readiness to partner with journalists to give the awards broad coverage.

In his contribution, the CEO of Cornel Media and the PRO of Actor’s Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Amb. Cornel Udofia, in a closing remark said, “When you are doing things, you may not know that people are watching and feeling you. This award is a testament to the power of intentional action and its impact on communities and societies.”

With the awards and the launch of Africa Trade Disruptors, the organisers aim to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs, showing that with innovation, resilience and commitment, African businesses can scale new heights, drive economic growth, promote sustainability and empower communities.

A content creator, Vera Etim Jumbo, however urged Nigerians to always appreciated people who have contributed to the development of the country.

Highlight of the event was awards given to individuals who have contributed immensely to the success stories of the Centre for Media Connect, CMC anchored by the PRO of Actor’s Guild of Nigeria, AGN.