Africa needs partnership, not handouts – Gov Lawal speaks at Canada-Africa Trade Expo

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has said that Africa does not seek charity but authentic collaboration founded on mutual respect, fairness, and shared values.

Lawal, who was the keynote speaker at the Canada-Africa Trade and Investment Expo 2025, stated this on Wednesday at the Toronto Marriott City Hotel, Canada.

A statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the expo, themed “Strengthening Canada-Africa Partnerships in Trade, Investment, and Sustainable Growth”, aimed to unite both continents around the goals of prosperity, innovation, and sustainability.

According to Governor Lawal, Canada’s democratic traditions, robust economy, responsible mining, and innovative private sector make it a natural partner for Africa.

“If Africa is to realize its potential fully, we must recognize that development is not just a matter of national policy; it is also a function of sub-national action,” he said.

He stressed that while federal governments provide policy direction, “it is within our states, provinces, and Local Governments that the promises of trade, investment, and growth must be translated into tangible realities.”

Lawal said his presence at the event underscored the crucial role of sub-national governments in driving Africa’s renaissance.

“Sub-national Governments are the places where farmers cultivate the crops that feed nations, where mining operations either succeed or fail, where young people seek opportunities, and where investors look for clarity, stability, and fair return,” he added.

The Governor explained that Zamfara is deliberately reshaping its governance and investment climate to attract responsible partners who share values of transparency, accountability, and sustainability.

“Agriculture is central to our economy. With over 70 per cent of its land arable, Zamfara could become a food basket for Nigeria and the African continent,” Lawal said.

He called for partnerships in mechanization, irrigation, post-harvest management, storage, and agro-industrial chains, adding that Canadian expertise, paired with Zamfara farmers’ resilience, could set a new model for food security in Africa.

Beyond agriculture, Lawal pointed to Zamfara’s rich solid minerals such as gold, lithium, manganese, and granite, which are vital for energy transition.

“We aim to learn from past mistakes, ensuring resource wealth translates to prosperity, not just extraction. We are strengthening regulations, promoting responsible mining, and benefiting local communities,” he said.

He urged Canadian partners to “look beyond Africa’s capitals to its heartlands, farms, schools, industries, and communities, where true partnerships will thrive.”

