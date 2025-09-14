Africa businesses need blend of traditional, digital marketing to thrive – Olorode

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Indulgence Digital Concept Limited, IDCL Africa, Oluwakemi Christiana Olorode, has urged African businesses to blend traditional and digital marketing to thrive.

Olorode also pointed out that another strategy to boost business growth and development in Africa is creating affordable but high-quality advertising solutions for Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs.

She said: “I noticed a huge gap between traditional advertising and digital marketing in Africa. Businesses were often choosing one over the other, instead of integrating both for maximum impact. That inspired me to start IDCL Africa, a company that bridges that gap and provides end-to-end advertising solutions.

“IDCL Africa, Indulgence Digital Concept Limited, is a full-service marketing, branding, and advertising consultancy. We work across billboards, radio, and television while also providing cutting-edge digital strategies like social media campaigns and brand storytelling. At its core, IDCL Africa stands for creativity, innovation, and sustainable growth.

“Our integrated approach; We believe traditional and digital media should not compete but complement each other. Whether it’s pairing a radio ad with an online campaign or measuring billboard effectiveness with digital tools, we ensure brands reach audiences everywhere.

“More importantly, we live by the principle of ‘Building Smart Before Building Big’.

“We don’t see digital and traditional advertising as competitors, we see them as partners.

“Technology is at the heart of everything we do. It helps us track results, personalize campaigns, and extend the reach of traditional platforms. For instance, we can now measure how effective billboard or radio ads are by pairing them with digital analytics.”

Meanwhile, she spoke about the upcoming IDCL conference that would really impact businesses in Africa, which according to her has been a catalyst to business development in Africa.

“Our upcoming IDCL Africa Conference is one of them, and it continues to attract thought leaders and entrepreneurs across industries.

“We are also developing digital platforms that make advertising more accessible for SMEs, which I am really excited about.

“Another proud achievement is the annual IDCL Africa Conference, which has grown into a major platform for discussions on business and marketing in Africa.

“Navigating the fast pace of change in advertising is one challenge, especially in a market where accessibility can be uneven. Another is creating affordable but high-quality advertising solutions for SMEs. These challenges push me to stay creative and resilient.”