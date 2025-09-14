AFRH moves to tackle misconceptions around fertility treatments

Holds 15th annual conference

By Chioma Obinna

The growing misconceptions and misrepresentation of reproductive medicine, popularly known as fertility treatment, have raised fresh concerns as the Association for Fertility and Reproductive Health, AFRH, announced plans to hold its first Fertility Open House alongside the 15th Annual AFRH Conference in Lagos.



The event, billed for September 23rd to 26th at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, will focus on creating awareness, correcting misinformation, and advancing conversations around fertility and reproductive health.



Speaking,?Chairperson, Local Organising Committee, Mrs. Abiola Adewusi, told journalists in Lagos that the open house will feature exhibitions of registered AFRH clinics and one-on-one sessions with the general public to dispel myths about fertility issues.



“The main purpose of our annual conferences is to educate professionals and provide continuing education about how to offer good practice to patients,” Adewusi said. “This year, we are focused on giving so many new information and hands-on experiences, tailored towards the theme: New Frontiers, The Way Forward.”



She urged members of the public to seize the opportunity to engage with experts.

“We want people to ask questions and get accurate information. The open house is designed to bridge the gap between professionals and the public, and to erase the fears and misconceptions around fertility treatment,” she added.



On his part, President-Elect of AFRH, Dr. Adewunmi Adeyemi-Bero, said the conference will review current trends and chart new paths to address the fertility challenges faced by Nigerians.



“The Association seeks to ensure the fertility of women and men, and to always discuss current trends, past achievements, and international best practices,” Adeyemi-Bero said. “We want to ensure that our local population of couples seeking to complete their families are well taken care of.”



He added that the conference would also provide participants with “more information, more knowledge, and more skills to deliver better care to our people.”



Co-chair, Scientific Committee, AFRH Conference 2025, Dr. Oluwatoyin Ajayi, said the conference would feature global experts, new technologies, and critical debates on ethical and legal aspects of fertility practice.



“It’s really going to be a global, future-forward conference,” Ajayi said. “We must give our patients in Nigeria the best, and we must meet global standards. A very exciting abstract session will also allow researchers to present their studies and share new insights.”



General Secretary of the Local Organising Committee, Mr. Olajide Wilson, said the public must take advantage of the opportunity to learn about the different services available within the fertility space.



Also speaking, Chairman of the Publicity and Communications Committee, Mr. Olanrewaju Toki, said the AFRH platform would help erase negative mindsets about In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and other assisted reproductive technologies.



“This conference will not be complete without interaction with professionals,” Toki stressed.



“As people ask questions, myths will be dispelled, and confidence in fertility treatment will grow.”



The AFRH Fertility Open House is the first of its kind in Nigeria and is expected to attract wide participation both physically and virtually.