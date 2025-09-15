Afreximbank launches company to promote large -scale intra African trade

…Secures $1bn funding

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has launched the African Trade and Distribution Company (ATDC) to catalyse large-scale trade in raw materials, minerals and value-added products from across Africa.

Afreximbank, through the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), established ATDC in collaboration with Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise IIP), Equitane DMCC and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

According to a statement, the new entity has already secured a $1 billion funding pledge from Afreximbank to invest in the aggregation of value-added goods, support logistics and distribution networks as well as financing its subsidiaries’ business operations.

President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, Mr Benedict Oramah, officiated the operational launch of ATDC in an event held during the ongoing Intra-Africa Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025) in Algiers, Algeria, alongside the Algeria’s acting Prime Minister, Mr Sifi Ghrieb and other heads of government and ministers from African and Caribbean countries.

In his remarks, Oramah said: “Africa is rich in resources; but historical dynamics have skewed our trade outwards. Traditionally, the continent has relied on others to add value to its commodities and minerals as well as to trade them. Through ATDC and ATMIN, we aim to close the loop and to take back control of how our commodities and minerals in global Africa are produced and traded across value chains by integrating them in local economies to benefit more people.”

Also unveiled during the launch was ATDC’s flagship subsidiary, ATDC Minerals (ATMIN), dedicated to trading and financing minerals and hydrocarbons.

ATDC has signed deals with several firms across the continent, spanning logistics, minerals, and agricultural produce, among others. The entity has signed collaboration with Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) to supply feedstock to its operating companies in various special economic zones; a co-investment partnership with BSMART Technology Limited to establish digitally integrated logistics hubs in key African ports trade repos with Export Trading Group (ETG), KK Kingdom Nigeria Limited, and Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited.

ATDC also agreed on terms for joint ventures with CBZ Holdings and Nigeria Commodity Exchange for setting up national ATDCs in Zimbabwe and Nigeria respectively, while ATMIN announced landmark deals of about $3 billion which included oil lifting arrangements with Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Roxzen Nigeria Limited.