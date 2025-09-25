Afenifere, DAWN commission set for Southwest summit in Akure

By Henry Obetta

Akure – The pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, in partnership with the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, has announced a two-day regional stakeholders’ summit scheduled for October 9–10 in Akure, Ondo State.

The summit, themed “Strengthening Democracy Through Dialogue: Assessing Progress, Charting the Future,” will bring together more than 800 participants to engage directly with the Federal Government on key policy issues.

Chairman of the steering committee, Dr. Akin Onigbinde, said the event would provide a structured platform for dialogue between the Southwest and government at both federal and state levels.

“This summit marks a new chapter in democratic engagement for the Southwest region. We are creating an institutional framework that ensures the voices of over 40 million Southwest residents are heard and considered in governance decisions,” Onigbinde stated.

Director General of DAWN Commission, Dr. Seye Oyeleye, emphasized that the dialogue would be evidence-driven.

“We demand accountability through evidence. The summit will give citizens an opportunity to get first-hand information about government policies,” he said.

Programme coordinator, Professor Anthony Kila, explained that the gathering would feature contributions from governors, federal ministers, traditional rulers, religious leaders, academics, private sector leaders, professional bodies, farmers, market associations, and civil society groups.

Discussions will focus on six thematic areas: fiscal reforms and planning; economic development and jobs; social services; infrastructure and transportation; human capital development; as well as security and governance.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will host the summit, with co-hosting support from other Southwest governors.