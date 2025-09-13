Aero Contractors refunds passengers N257m in 7 months — NCAA

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has disclosed that domestic airline, Aero Contractors, refunded N257 million to passengers between January and July 2025, compared to N108 million during the same period in 2024 and N32 million in 2023.

NCAA also revealed that the airline spent a total of N6,083,229 on hotel accommodation for stranded passengers within the first seven months of 2025.

According to the agency, verified records showed that the hotels used for the accommodation included Cocos Hotel, Grand Cubana Hotel (Abuja), NOCY Castle Hotel, Kim Royal Hotel, JC42 Apartment (Asaba), and Mayor & Diplomat Hotel (Lagos).

NCAA stated that these “figures above show that there is a remarkable improvement in compliance with Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.”

Also speaking on the development on X, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, said: “These figures cut across most of the airlines. This is one of our proudest achievements, knowing that way more passengers are being protected now than ever before, in the 25-year history of the NCAA.

“In the same vein, we must also protect airline staff and cabin crew against every form of violence and assault. May safety continue to be the foundation of the industry as we grow towards the attainment of world class service across the board.”