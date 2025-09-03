Advisory Board unveils finalists of The Nigeria Prize for Literature 2025

By Prisca Sam-Duru

After a process of adjudication described by the chairman of the Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, “as intense, rigorous and meticulous”, three authors were during the week, unveiled as finalists for this year’s edition of the prize.

Making the shortlist of three, Sanya by Oyin Olugbile, The Road to the Country by Chigozie Obioma and This Motherless Land by Nikki May, are battling to win the $100,000 prize of the NLNG-sponsored literary competition.

The announcement by the Advisory Board of the Prize brings the journey to crown the winner of The Nigeria Prize for Literature 2025, to a fever pitch.

The winner of the most prestigious prize in Africa will be unveiled at the grand award ceremony slated for October 10, 2025.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature rotates among four genres of literature: prose fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature. The 2025 edition focuses on prose fiction.

Reflecting on the announcement of the shortlist, Prof Adimora Ezeigbo described the earlier 11 longlisted books from which the shortlisted works were selected, as excellent entries, adding that the challenges which the judges faced this year during adjudication were daunting and unprecedented.

On the finalists she said, “The shortlist before us is exceptional. Each work distinguishes itself through masterful plotting, characterisation, and a good command of language that transports readers into imagined worlds. These are not merely stories; they are carefully woven realities. They are compelling in their beauty, stirring in their emotional resonance, and unflinching in their engagement with familiar yet urgent societal issues. The way the writers handled and resolved conflict highlights their skill and literary standing, making these works quite outstanding.

“Our task, therefore, is clear. It is to choose the most deserving laureate for The Nigeria Prize for Literature, 2025. This cycle has been one of the most competitive yet, with every entry showing an impressive level of excellence that stretched our judgement to the limit. Still, we remain committed to excellence, honouring outstanding writings and keeping alive the vital conversation around Nigerian literature.”

Prof Adimora Ezeigbo then commended all the authors who submitted their works this year, noting, “It has been inspiring to witness such creativity and passion. On behalf of Emeritus Professor Olu Obafemi, Professor Ahmed Yerima, and myself, I can say it is a privilege to be part of something so meaningful and honourable.”

She also commended the judging panel for their uncompromising evaluation, ensuring that only the most outstanding works earned a place in the shortlist of three.

This year’s panel of judges is chaired by Associate Professor Saeedat Bolajoko Aliyu of the Department of English, Kwara State University. Other members of the panel include Professor Stephen Mbanefo Ogene, Professor of Comparative Literature, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and Mr Olakunle Kasumu, writer, filmmaker, producer, and host of Channels Television’s Book Club.

According to the judges, the shortlist represents the best of Nigerian prose writing, exploring culturally relevant themes and telling stories that are exciting, entertaining and instructive.

“Olugbile’s Sanya is a fascinating novel. From the cover to the plot that grabs attention, the author is unrelenting at keeping the story pacey and intriguing.

“The Road to the Country by Obioma masterfully explores alternative realities alongside a captivating story of love, brotherhood and a devastating war.

“This Motherless Land is emotionally charged and alluring. The writing is brilliant and the characters riveting. Nikki May successfully straddles the cultures of two different countries,” the judges stated.