Aderonke Atere’s ‘Love Loop’ gets new title in time for her 28th birthday celebration

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress and producer Aderonke Atere has given her debut movie ‘Love Loop’ a new title, ‘Torn’, just in time for her 28th birthday celebration. The movie, which was initially released in May, had stopped streaming on YouTube, prompting fans to inquire about its availability.

‘Love Loop’, now known as ‘Torn’, is a story about a complicated love triangle, obsession, and the lengths people will go to for love. The film features a talented cast, including:, Akeem Ogara, Jide Oyegbile, Yhemolee, Oyindamola Sanni, among others.

Aderonke took to Instagram to share the good news, stating, “What’s the best way to end my birthday celebration if not by giving you all what you have been asking for.”

She expressed her excitement about bringing the movie back to YouTube with a new title, allowing fans to finally enjoy the unforgettable story.