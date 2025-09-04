ADC’s Babalola may redefine Ekiti politics if fielded – Report

An independent political research group has declared that if the African Democratic Congress, ADC, fields Otunba Olumuyiwa Babalola as its flagbearer for the forthcoming governorship poll in Ekiti State, it would introduce a disruptive dynamic to the race.

The group also said Ekiti’s unique political history was a cause for concern, given that no incumbent governor has ever won re-election in the state since 1996.

The group’s representative, Kelvin Morgan, in a statement, said if Babalola wins the ADC primary, the race will not be routine, but a referendum on representation, equity and the future direction of Ekiti politics.

The statement reads: “The forthcoming 2026 Ekiti State governorship election is a potential inflection point, with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, banking on institutional continuity, while the African Democratic Congress, ADC, positions itself as a credible challenger if Otunba Olumuyiwa Babalola secures the party’s ticket.

“Governor Biodun Oyebanji enters the race with strong endorsements across the APC, party machinery control, and an incumbency advantage. However, Ekiti’s unique political history presents a major challenge: no incumbent governor has ever won re-election in the state since 1996.

“The October 2025 APC primaries will serve as a crucial test of internal cohesion, with aspirants already demanding transparent processes to avoid factional splits.

“If selected as the ADC’s flagbearer, Otunba Olumuyiwa Babalola would introduce a disruptive dynamic to the race..He champions the long-standing South Agenda, seeking to deliver Ekiti’s first governor from the southern zone.

“His pledges include a N20,000 monthly stipend for unemployed residents, technology incubators in higher institutions, women’s business grants, and diaspora voting pilots.

“Babalola has articulated an Adaptive Opposition Model, emphasising grassroots mobilisation, anti-vote-buying measures, and coalition building to counter the systemic advantages of dominant parties.

“The analysis identifies four determinants that could shape the outcome. Whether Oyebanji emerges unchallenged or weakened by internal divisions. If Babalola secures the ticket, ADC may consolidate momentum and galvanize support in Ekiti South.

“Whether the longstanding barrier to incumbent re-election in Ekiti will persist. At present, APC retains a structural advantage due to incumbency and party dominance.

However, should Babalola formally emerge as the ADC candidate, the contest could evolve into a genuine two-way race-framing Ekiti 2026 as a decision between continuity under Oyebanji or a regionally inclusive alternative under Babalola

“The 2026 Ekiti governorship election is set to test both the resilience of historical patterns and the strength of institutional incumbency.”