ADC slams 5% petrol tax as extra burden on struggling Nigerians

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has faulted the Federal Government’s introduction of a 5% petrol tax, describing it as an additional burden on Nigerians still grappling with the effects of subsidy removal.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the timing of the measure was “deeply insensitive” and called for its suspension until citizens begin to feel tangible relief from ongoing economic reforms.

According to Abdullahi, the government’s claims of improved revenue collection do not align with current fiscal realities. He argued that despite reports of record earnings, the Federal Government continues to borrow heavily, raising concerns about the sustainability of its policies.

“The ADC finds this tax deeply unfair at a time when the majority of Nigerians are still reeling from the effects of fuel subsidy removal. Regardless of the economic motives, what is clear is that citizens need relief, not more pressure,” Abdullahi stated.

The party pointed out that budgeted revenues for 2025 remain far from being realised, with statutory allocations and VAT receipts falling short of projections.

It also noted that the continued depreciation of the naira had further weakened the purchasing power of Nigerians, increasing the cost of food, rent, and transportation.

The ADC expressed concern about recent hikes in service charges, including the rise in international passport fees, which it said make essential services harder to access for ordinary citizens.

While acknowledging the challenges of governance, the party urged the administration to prioritise policies that reduce poverty, stabilise the exchange rate, and lessen the economic burden on households.

“Nigeria cannot afford policies that push more families below the poverty line. What our people need now are measures that support livelihoods and restore confidence in the economy,” the statement added.