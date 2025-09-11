Former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has taken a swipe at the leadership of the party, accusing them of failing Nigeria during their years in office.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Kachikwu dismissed claims that the current ADC leaders were capable of rescuing Nigeria, arguing that they were part of the nation’s decline.

“These are the people who have brought Nigeria to ruin. These are the people who have absolutely nothing to show for their years of leadership,” he said.

Kachikwu insisted that many of the opposition leaders had once held positions of responsibility but had failed “woefully” to deliver results.

“It’s amusing when we see these people say they want to come and rescue Nigeria. Like I said last time I was here, you can’t set a house on fire and then say you are the fire brigade who wants to put this fire out. They are the people that ruined Nigeria, check every single one of them,” he added.

He described the opposition figures as “a bunch of former this, former that” who could not point to tangible achievements from their time in public office.

“Nigerians today will not be complaining if they had shown leadership that we could look to and say these guys did work for Nigeria. The reason why Nigerians are saying this country is a failed nation is because these guys all failed. So what are they trying to come and do? Rescue the nation they destroyed? Absolutely not,” he declared.

Kachikwu further accused the politicians of being motivated only by self-interest, claiming they had no agenda beyond returning to power.

“These guys are people who cannot stay outside of political office; who don’t have anything they do for a living and the only thing they need to do is come back into political office so that they can start feathering their nest again and take care of their friends and their families. They don’t have any clue as to what to do with power when they get it, and that’s why they fail, hopefully,” he said.

Kachikwu’s comment came after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognised the new leadership of the ADC, led by former Senate President, Senator David Bonaventure Mark, as National Chairman.

Vanguard News