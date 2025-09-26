ADC gov aspirant urges INEC to curb vote buying ahead of Anambra 2025 poll

By Juliet Umeh

ADC Governorship aspirant, John Chuma Nwosu, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to urgently address the rising menace of vote buying ahead of the 2025 Anambra elections, warning that the practice threatens not only the credibility of the polls but the future of the state.

He referenced the recent Anambra South Senatorial District by-election held on August 16, 2025, where voters were openly seen negotiating the price of their ballots. According to him, such practices not only derail the true will of the people but also reduce elections to an auction, where the state is effectively handed over to the highest bidder.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Nwosu urged INEC to introduce secure voting cubicles that would safeguard the legitimate rights of voters and uphold the sovereignty of democracy.

Nwosu noted: “INEC must provide secure voting cubicles to ensure ballots remain private and secret. Currently, many polling areas are too exposed, allowing others to see the voting process. This not only encourages vote buying but also undermines the integrity of the elections.”

The ADC Governorship candidate emphasized that voting must remain a secret, stressing that Nigeria already has strong electoral laws which, if properly enforced, can deliver outcomes that truly benefit society. He noted that the forthcoming Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 8 presents an opportunity for INEC to prove its commitment to transparency and fairness.

He said, “The success of any political activity depends largely on security, because security is key. While it is not solely INEC’s duty to ensure elections are properly conducted, the Commission must create an enabling environment that allows citizens to participate freely, conduct themselves properly, and exercise their right to vote.”

Nwosu explained that his decision to run for governor was born out of the pressing realities in Anambra, where, according to him, many things are simply not working. He stressed that the current state of affairs calls for urgent attention and decisive leadership to redirect the state toward growth and stability.

He urged Ndi Anambra to come out in large numbers on November 8, not only to cast their votes but also to ensure they are protected, while calling on INEC to rise to the occasion and guarantee an electoral process that truly reflects the will of the people.