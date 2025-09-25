ADC faults VP Shettima’s UN speech, says FG ignoring insecurity, hunger at home

VP Shettima

…Urges Presidency to Protect Farmers, Boost Food Production

…Warns: Lofty Speeches Abroad Can’t Mask Hunger, Insecurity

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised Vice President Kashim Shettima for focusing on the plight of Palestinians during his address to the United Nations, saying he failed to address the worsening insecurity and economic hardship in Nigeria.

In a statement on Thursday, Jackie Wayas, the ADC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, described the Vice President’s remarks as a missed opportunity to secure global support to tackle the crises ravaging the country.

Wayas said Nigeria was at a breaking point, with insecurity forcing farmers to abandon their fields, food production collapsing in several states, and the cost of essential goods rising sharply.

“Just days ago, Nigerians watched in shock as heavily armed bandits, with ammunition draped around their necks, brazenly held a press conference in Katsina State. This is not just an embarrassment, it is a national shame and an indictment of any government that claims to have control over its territory,” she said.

The ADC spokesperson accused the administration of neglecting urgent domestic issues while seeking relevance on the international stage.

“Instead of rallying global partners to help Nigeria overcome its grave internal crises, this government chose to focus on another nation’s struggles. Nigerians deserve leadership that puts their security, dignity, and wellbeing first,” Wayas stated.

She warned that hunger was becoming a daily reality for millions of Nigerians as insecurity continued to disrupt agricultural activities and food distribution.

“We remind the Presidency that charity begins at home. Nigerians are not collateral damage in a government searching for relevance on the international stage. Until our leaders show the courage to confront insecurity, no amount of lofty rhetoric abroad can hide the painful reality at home,” she added.

While expressing sympathy for Palestinians and their legitimate struggle for dignity, Wayas stressed that Nigeria’s leaders must prioritise solving the country’s internal crises before championing international causes.

“While we share in the Palestinian people’s legitimate quest for dignity, we hope that when Palestine addresses the world, it will also speak about the killings, kidnappings, hunger, and suffering in Nigeria. That would be the true spirit of shared humanity and solidarity,” she noted.

The ADC urged the government to take urgent and concrete measures to restore stability, protect farmers, boost food production, and tackle banditry decisively.

“The ADC calls for urgent and concrete action, not speeches, to protect farmers, stabilise food prices, and crush the menace of banditry once and for all,” Wayas added.