ADC diaspora chapter hails INEC recognition of Mark, Aregbesola

By Anayo Okoli

The United States chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has hailed the recognition of Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as a significant victory for Nigerian democracy.

In a statement signed by Prof. Mondy Gold, BOT Chairman, and Dr. Ali Safiyannu, Chapter Chairman, the group said the recognition would strengthen Nigeria’s democracy by ensuring robust opposition and positioning the ADC to contribute meaningfully to national development.

“The recognition solidifies the leadership under Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, bringing clarity and stability to our party,” the statement read. “It assures our members and all Nigerians that the ADC is firmly positioned to play its role in shaping national development and offering a credible alternative as we look forward to the 2027 general elections.”

The chapter pledged continued support for the national leadership and promised to mobilize resources, expertise, and strategic support from the diaspora to boost the party’s visibility and influence.

“This recognition is not just a triumph for the ADC; it is a significant victory for Nigerian democracy itself,” the statement added.