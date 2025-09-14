ADC criticises Gov Abiodun over appointment of 1,200 political aides

Governor Dapo Abiodun

By Adeola Badru

The Ogun State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised Governor Dapo Abiodun’s recent appointment of 1,200 political assistants, questioning the financial implications at a time when residents face economic hardship.

In a statement on Sunday, the party chairman, Otunba Olufemi Soluade, said the move—presented by the state government as a strategy to strengthen grassroots democracy—does not reflect the urgent developmental needs of Ogun people.

The ADC argued that the resources used for the appointments could have been channelled into initiatives that directly address unemployment, healthcare, education, and infrastructure challenges in the state.

Calling on civil society and citizens to remain engaged, the party stressed that governance should focus on policies that drive sustainable development and inclusive growth.

The ADC reaffirmed its commitment to constructive opposition and said it would continue to monitor and evaluate government decisions in the interest of the people.