Adamawa confirms eight deaths from suspected Buruli ulcer outbreak

The Adamawa government has confirmed the death of eight persons following a suspected Buruli ulcer outbreak in Malabu community, Fufore Local Government Area.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Felix Tangwami, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Yola.

He stated that the government is deeply concerned, noting that some victims are currently receiving treatment at the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital in Yola.

Tangwami revealed that samples have already been collected and dispatched to the National Reference Laboratory for further testing.

According to him, health officials have placed the community under close monitoring to prevent further spread of the suspected disease.

The Commissioner assured that the state, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, WHO, and partners, is taking proactive steps to contain the situation.

“Our medical team is working round the clock to stabilise the victims’ condition,” he said.

He added that measures include the deployment of emergency response teams, awareness campaigns, and the provision of medical supplies to the affected community.

Tangwami appealed to residents to remain calm, avoid panic, and maintain good hygiene practices.

He also advised them to report suspicious cases to health facilities and avoid patronising traditional remedies to prevent worsening infections.

