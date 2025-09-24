Activist tasks new NYCN Delta chairman on fairness, sacrifice

By Esther Onyegbula

UK-based social activist, Ifeanyi Samson, has urged the newly elected Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Delta State chapter, Comrade Odiri Milton Sagboje, to embrace fairness, sacrifice, and accountability in discharging his duties.

Samson, in a statement issued on Wednesday, lauded Sagboje’s emergence as a step in the right direction, describing it as an opportunity to reposition the council to meet the yearnings of Delta youths.

He said the new chairman must see his role not as a personal achievement but as a call to responsible and visionary leadership.

“The youths of Delta State have placed their trust in you, and with that comes the duty to serve as a bridge between their aspirations and the opportunities that can transform their future,” Samson stated.

The activist further advised Sagboje to use the NYCN platform to defend the rights of young people, promote inclusivity, and advocate for empowerment opportunities in education, skills development, and employment.

According to him, “Leadership must go beyond titles and privileges; it must reflect sacrifice, fairness, and accountability. The young people of Delta State are yearning for a leader who will defend their rights, promote inclusivity, and foster unity across political, ethnic, and social lines for the greater good of all Deltans.”

He expressed confidence that Sagboje’s tenure would bring renewed hope and purpose to youths in the state, stressing that history would measure his success not by the position he holds but by the impact he makes in the lives of those he represents.

Before his election as NYCN chairman, Sagboje was a youth advocate and Executive Director of the Delta Ecosystem Restoration Initiative (DERI).