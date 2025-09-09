ActionAid, PAVE engage communities to proffer solutions to violent extremism in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO — ActionAid Nigeria, in collaboration with the Partnership Against Violent Extremism (PAVE Network), have engaged relevant stakeholders across communities in Kano to develop local solutions for combating violent extremism in the state.

Speaking on behalf of ActionAid Nigeria, the Project Officer of the System and Structure Strengthening Approach Against Radicalization to Violent Extremism (SARVE III), Jamila Musa, said the engagement was aimed at building community resilience through inclusive, locally driven solutions.

She explained that the gathering brought together key stakeholders to review emerging trends and challenges related to violent extremism and to share best practices, lessons learned, innovative approaches, and collective strategies for effective Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) interventions.

According to Musa, the SARVE III project is being implemented in six Local Government Areas: Tudun Wada, Bebeji, Gwarzo, Bichi, Nassarawa, and Gwale — specifically targeting two communities in each LGAs.

She said, “We conducted research in the communities where the project is being implemented and identified various issues related to violent extremism.

“We are here to validate those findings, which is why we have brought all the communities together in one place to review the findings and develop a state action plan.

“We want the action plan to reflect the specific contexts and peculiarities of each community. These are communities identified as vulnerable to violent extremism, and the project is focused on them.

“The aim of this gathering is to bring stakeholders together to examine the trends and challenges, share knowledge, and co-create strategies that can help build resilience and prevent violent extremism in a sustainable way,” she said.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the PAVE Network in Kano, Bar. Halima Suleiman, said the essence of the exercise was to ensure that the solutions and recommendations offered by the communities themselves are prioritized in the formulation of action plans for both local governments and the state.

Meanwhile, stakeholders at the event including community leaders, women leaders, and others emphasized the need for youth empowerment and greater involvement of women in counter-terrorism strategies.