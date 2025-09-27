ACPN national chairman honoured with chieftaincy title

By Osho Abeeb

The National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Pharm. Ezeh Ambrose Igwekamma, has been conferred with the chieftaincy title of NNA TUBELU UGO of Umuawulu Kingdom in recognition of his role in improving rural healthcare delivery.

The title was bestowed on him by the Traditional Ruler of Umuawulu, HRM Igwe Dr. Joel Maduadichie Egwuonwu, Eze Udo II, on Saturday during the commissioning of a new Pharmacare Centre in the community, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The facility, described as a model for community-based pharmaceutical services, was commissioned under the auspices of ACPN’s 44th Annual Scientific National Conference. It is designed to provide a wide range of services including access to essential medicines, professional counseling, health screenings, and preventive care, thereby reducing the community’s dependence on urban centers for quality healthcare.

Speaking at the event, Pharm. Ezeh described the project as “a dream turned into reality—an investment in health, wellness, and hope,” stressing that the initiative reflected ACPN’s mission to transform community pharmacies into trusted healthcare institutions.

He said, “The Pharmacare Centre is a progressive model of pharmaceutical care, integrating professional advice, essential medicines, health screenings, medication counseling, and preventive care under one roof.”

The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, who performed the formal commissioning on behalf of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, commended ACPN’s leadership for advancing primary healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

Ezeh, while receiving his chieftaincy title, dedicated the honour to the collective efforts of stakeholders and community members who supported the project. “This honour is not just for me; it symbolizes the achievements we can accomplish as a community united in service,” he said.

The commissioning of the Pharmacare Centre and the conferment of a traditional title on the ACPN Chairman is being viewed as a milestone in strengthening the role of pharmacists in Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem and a precedent for similar community health interventions across the country.