ACCoN congratulates PFN Lagos Chairman, Rev. Davids, on first anniversary

The Association of Christian Correspondents of Nigeria (ACCoN) has congratulated the Lagos State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Yemi Davids, on the occasion of his first anniversary in office.

At a media briefing organized by PFN to celebrate the anniversary, held recently at Global Impact Church, Ogudu, Lagos, the President of ACCoN, Adeola Ogunlade, on behalf of members and executives of the association, presented a congratulatory letter to Rev. Davids, who also serves as Senior Pastor of Global Impact Church.

In the letter, ACCoN commended Rev. Davids for his commitment to unity, reconciliation, and service to society, recalling that his election as the 11th Chairman of PFN Lagos a year ago came with both excitement and challenges.

The letter noted: “Your vision of building bridges between generations, fostering harmony within the body of Christ, and reinforcing the relevance of the Church in addressing both spiritual and societal needs continues to inspire many. Through training of pastors, advocacy in politics and governance, and impactful humanitarian initiatives such as the ₦46.2 million relief intervention for displaced families in Benue State, you have exemplified leadership rooted in love, accountability, and service.”

The association further expressed interest in a mutually beneficial partnership with PFN Lagos, aimed at enhancing public enlightenment and providing robust media support for the fellowship’s initiatives and programmes.

In response, Rev. Davids thanked ACCoN for the honour and pledged to work closely with the association to amplify the voices, concerns, and programmes of the church. He also welcomed the proposal of a robust media committee, comprising church and media professionals, to strengthen communication and visibility of PFN Lagos activities. He immediately mandated some officials to begin the process.