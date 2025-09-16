Access Bank, Akwa Ibom State partner to fight cervical cancer 

By Fodilat Abdullateef

Access Bank Plc and Akwa Ibom State government, in collaboration with Help the Woman Initiative, have launched Project UWUS (Unstoppable Woman, Unbreakable Spirit), a cervical cancer awareness and screening campaign aimed at saving lives and empowering women across Akwa Ibom State.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the state, with a prevalence rate of 22.1%.

Experts attribute the high mortality rate to limited access to quality healthcare, cultural barriers, and low awareness, which often lead to late diagnosis and treatment.

Speaking at the launch, Nene Kunle-Ogunlusi, Head of Women Banking at Access Bank, said the initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to improving health outcomes and supporting women.

“At Access Bank, we believe that empowering women begins with protecting their health. Project UWUS reflects our dedication to promoting gender equality and creating sustainable impact in the communities we serve,” she stated.

According to a statement from Access Bank, the project focuses on five key areas, such as “Awareness Campaigns – Educating over one million women through radio, social media, markets, and community outreaches. Free Screenings-Providing cervical cancer tests across rural and urban areas.

“Humanitarian Support-Distributing welfare packages to more than 1,000 underserved women to encourage participation.

Capacity Building-Training health workers and volunteers to sustain prevention efforts.

Policy Engagement- Partnering with government agencies to ensure long-term sustainability”.

Also speaking at the event, Esther Graham, from Access Holdings’ Sustainability team, highlighted the role of partnerships in addressing health challenges.

“By working with communities, government, and civil society, we are not just raising awareness but saving lives” she said.