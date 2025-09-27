ACBF to host 11th Africa Think Tank Summit in Addis Ababa

By Jimoh Babatunde

The African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), in partnership with the African Union Commission, is set to host the 11th Africa Think Tank Summit 2025 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, next month.



The high-level gathering will focus on one of the continent’s most pressing priorities —taxation and domestic resource mobilisation through effective Public Financial Management (PFM).



With the theme “From Taxation to Action: Bridging Policy and Implementation in Public Financial Management in Africa,” the summit is co-organized with Ethiopia’s Ministry of Finance and is designed to strengthen Africa’s fiscal sovereignty, promote accountable governance, and support sustainable growth.



Speaking ahead of the summit, ACBF Executive Secretary, Mamadou Biteye, described the event as the continent’s premier platform for dialogue among think tanks, policymakers, civil society, and development partners.

“The agenda will feature ministerial dialogues, stakeholder sessions, and networking forums designed to address Africa’s fiscal sovereignty and the urgent need for effective mobilization,” Biteye said.

He emphasised that the summit is a call to action for Africa and the world, stressing that the insights and best practices generated will be widely disseminated to inform and inspire future reforms in public financial management.

The 2025 edition is expected to deliver tangible outcomes that go beyond dialogue, focusing on actionable solutions to bridge the persistent gap between taxation policies and their implementation.

As part of the program, ACBF will also convene its 34th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors on 7 October 2025, bringing together Ministers of Finance and senior policymakers to review progress and set new strategic directions.

Highlights of this year’s summit include: High-level ministerial dialogues on domestic resource mobilisation; stakeholder sessions and training workshops on strengthening fiscal systems; a PFM Hackathon to generate innovative digital solutions and the launch of a landmark book on African Think Tanks, documenting their contributions and future role in shaping evidence-based policymaking.



Biteye noted that these activities are designed to equip Africa with stronger fiscal management tools, reduce dependence on external aid, and reinforce transparent and accountable governance.



“Together, through collaboration, innovation, and strategic action, the 2025 Summit in Addis Ababa will chart a path toward stronger public financial management systems and more resilient economies,” he said.