ACBF pushes inclusive learning, cultural diversity in line with UN SDGs

Akada Children’s Book Festival, ACBF, has expressed commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), by advancing inclusive learning, amplifying diverse cultural voices, and expanding equal access to literacy opportunities for all children.

ACBF also said children play a role in storytelling by helping to explore new worlds, ask bold questions, and see themselves as active participants in shaping the future.

ACBF, which is set to return for its seventh edition on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at UPBEAT Recreation Centre in Lekki, Lagos, said this year’s theme is: ‘Book An Adventure.’

Speaking on the theme and significance of the festival, author and convener of the Akada Children’s Book Festival, Mrs Olubunmi Talabi, said: “Adventure lies at the heart of every great story, and this year, we want children to discover reading as a doorway to endless possibilities. ‘Book An Adventure’ is more than a theme — it’s an invitation for young readers to explore knowledge, culture, and imagination. Through the Akada Children’s Book Festival, we nurture curiosity, celebrate diverse voices, and show families and educators how a single book can spark a lifelong journey. Since our launch in 2019, the festival has grown year after year, inspiring writers and fostering initiatives that promote children’s literature. The Akada Children’s Book Festival continues to champion storytelling and literacy, ensuring every child can experience the joy and adventure found in books.”

Also speaking on the festival, author of The Water School, Ogbu Eme, highlighted its impact on early childhood education, saying: “The Akada Children’s Book Festival is like a well-tended nursery where every child can bloom.”

Meanwhile, author of The Magical Market of Maraba, Solape Azazi, added: “The Akada Children’s Book Festival reminds us that every child deserves to see themselves in a story — and to know their voice belongs in the world.’’