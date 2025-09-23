Abure visits Datti Baba-Ahmed over death of brother

Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed flanked by LP National Chairman, Julius Abure and Deputy National Chairman, Dr Olorunfemi Ayo and other members of the party’s executive during the condolence visit to Datti Baba Ahmed over the demise of his brother, Mustaph Baba Ahmed.

National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr Julius Abure, on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, LP 2023 Vice Presidential candidate, over the death of his elder brother, Mustaph Baba-Ahmed.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The late Mustapha Baba-Ahmed, who died in Medina recently, had been interred in the holy Land in accordance with Islamic rites.

Abure, who was accompanied by some members of the party’s National Executive Committee, extolled the virtues of late Mustaph Baba-Ahmed, a first-class product and a successful businessman.

“I know that obviously, the death will leave a big hole in the family but we are trusting God to bring succour to the family and to provide for the young family he left behind.”

In his response, Datti Baba-Ahmed appreciated Abure and his entourage for being with the family during the period of mourning.

According to him, the family is so happy and proud of the party. We are proud that the entire Labour Party came to condole us. We appreciate your empathy towards us.

Coincidentally, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and his team also visited the bereaved.

Vanguard News