Abuja residents urge Wike, Egbetokun to stop forceful eviction

Nyesom Wike

By Vera Opia

Residents of God’s Own Estate, Lokogoma Road, Abuja, have appealed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to intervene and halt what they described as a forceful takeover of their homes by court officials, armed policemen, and suspected thugs.

The residents said they were thrown into panic on Wednesday when over 300 policemen, accompanied by court officials and thugs, stormed the estate at dawn, breaking into houses, destroying gates, and throwing out occupants’ belongings. They alleged that valuables, including electronics and cash, were carted away during the operation.

One of the landowners, who pleaded anonymity, lamented:

“They came with about 10 trucks of policemen, thugs, touts, and street urchins. They started breaking into houses. Most of us bought these properties legitimately. There is even an orphanage here. We are not saying whoever has a court judgment should not enjoy it, but things should be properly done. Many of us are retirees, and this action has destroyed the peace and serenity of our community.”

Another resident said nearly the entire estate was affected:

“Up to 80 percent of house owners were caught unawares. Their properties were thrown out; some people were even ejected while having their bath.”

The aggrieved homeowners stressed that while they respect court judgments, enforcement must follow due process and not degenerate into what they described as “a violent invasion.” They urged Wike and Egbetokun to protect lawful occupants from further harassment and ensure justice prevails.

Recall that the IGP, at a recent public function, cautioned police officers against being used for unlawful evictions.

“Officers have no business escorting parties for land recovery, disrupting legally existing occupations, or meddling in civil claims without a demonstrable criminal record element. Every such incident erodes the neutrality of the force and opens us to disrepute,” Egbetokun said.

He warned that any officer who flouts this directive would face disciplinary consequences, stressing that the credibility of the police “rests not only on our crime-fighting capacity, but also on the ethical culture we enforce from the top.”