Abuja Motor Fair designed to stimulate investments in nation’s auto sector — BKG

By Theodore Opara

The 25th edition of the Abuja International Motor Fair, scheduled for November 18–21, 2025, is set to attract top policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders from around the globe, as organizers mark a major milestone in the event’s history.

Returning to its traditional home at Eagle Square, Abuja, the Silver Jubilee edition of the fair has been strategically designed to stimulate investment in Nigeria’s automotive industry, while also serving as a key platform for policy dialogue and innovation.

According to the Organizing Committee, the fair will emphasize the automotive sector’s critical role in Nigeria’s socio-economic growth.

“This edition is packaged to highlight the importance of developing the automotive sector in driving national development. We’ve actively engaged government ministries, agencies, and private sector players to ensure the fair addresses industry challenges and unlocks new opportunities,” the Committee stated.

A major endorsement has come from the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), which played a pivotal role in returning the fair to Eagle Square. Under the leadership of its Director-General, Mr. Joseph Wemimo Osanipin, the NADDC has launched a series of initiatives aimed at encouraging local vehicle and component manufacturing.

The Council is expected to use the fair as a platform to showcase progress in Nigeria’s drive toward becoming a regional hub for automotive production and innovation.

Industry analysts say NADDC’s efforts have laid the groundwork for a competitive automotive ecosystem, positioning Nigeria as both a key market and a potential manufacturing center for the African continent.

The 2025 fair is expected to feature participation from all major automobile brands in Nigeria, along with players in related sectors such as spare parts, lubricants, accessories, heavy equipment, finance, and regulation. Organizers describe the event as a “litmus test” for the current health of the industry amidst shifting economic conditions.

“With the level of support received, exhibitors can expect a highly impactful event,” the organizers said. “From high-level government officials—including the Vice President and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment—to captains of industry and the general public, the fair will offer something of value to all attendees.”

Billed as Nigeria’s premier automotive exhibition, the Abuja International Motor Fair has, over the years, grown into a central platform for showcasing innovation, driving policy discussions, and fostering business connections within the sector.

Organizers are confident that the 25th edition will not only celebrate the resilience of Nigeria’s automotive industry but also chart a course for its sustainable growth in the years ahead.