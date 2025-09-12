Abuja mall hosts Theo Godson’s Africa’s first-ever 10X Activation

In a historic first for Africa, Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja will host the 10X Nigeria Activation, the official kickoff of the 10X Movement in Africa, led by Theo Godson, Africa’s leading 10X Business Coach and founder of the Beyond Borders Movement and BELT Africa, from Sunday, October 12.

The popular lifestyle and business destination will transform into a live 10X hub, where entrepreneurs, creators, influencers, and industry professionals will meet, network, and get immersed in the 10X philosophy, made globally popular by Grant Cardone, one of the world’s top business growth strategists.

The 10X Movement Arrives in Nigeria

The 10X Nigeria Activation at Jabi Lake Mall is the first of several high-impact experiences across Africa, aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and showcasing the power of thinking and executing at 10X levels.

This event marks the beginning of a documented journey through Africa, as part of the Beyond Borders Tour, a continent-wide documentary series and entrepreneurship movement that celebrates bold thinkers and business builders.

The 10X Nigeria Event Line-Up

As part of the lead-up to the 10X Business Summit at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, on Saturday, November 15, 2025, the following curated events have been announced:

10X Nigeria activation and meet-and-greet is Sunday, October 12th at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja.

It is a vibrant, public-facing activation to inspire, connect, and rally Africa’s next generation of entrepreneurs and creators.

On Thursday, October 17, at Sync Hub will be 10X Private Business Mixer, an exclusive, invite-only gathering for CEOs, executives, and industry leaders to connect, explore partnerships, and get introduced to the 10X Coaching Framework.

10X Business Summit holds on Saturday, November 15th at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

It is the first official 10X Summit on African soil, featuring business leaders, trainers, coaches, and speakers. Attendees will experience premium business coaching, powerful sessions, and 10X community-building.

Part of a Groundbreaking Documentary Series

All events are part of the Beyond Borders Documentary, a Netflix-style docuseries showcasing Africa’s rise, its visionary entrepreneurs, and the collaborative energy shaping its business future. This tour will span cities across Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, and more, with Abuja as the historic first stop.

Why This Matters

“This isn’t just an event. It’s a movement. It’s about rewriting the narrative of African entrepreneurship and giving entrepreneurs a roadmap to build, scale, and dominate,” says Theo Godson, Africa’s Leading 10X Business Coach.

For the first time, Grant Cardone’s 10X principles are being localized and deployed across African business ecosystems, helping founders, executives, and creators rethink how they approach visibility, sales, funding, and scalability.

With this launch, Nigeria joins the global map of 10X cities, and it starts at Jabi Lake Mall, the heartbeat of business and lifestyle in the nation’s capital.