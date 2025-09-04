Abuja Int’l Motor Fair returns to Eagle Square as NADDC showcases Nigeria’s auto renaissance

By Theodore Opara

The highly anticipated 25th Abuja International Motor Fair is set to hold from November 24–28, 2025 at the Eagle Square, Abuja, marking a historic return to the venue nine years after.

This milestone is driven by the visionary leadership of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) under the dynamic stewardship of the Director General, Mr. Joseph Osanipin. According to the Managing Director of BKG Exhibition, Mr Ifeanyi Agwu: “For the first time in nearly a decade, Eagle Square will once again host the nation’s premier automotive showcase—an achievement that underscores the sagacity, foresight, and bold leadership of Mr. Osanipin, who is widely celebrated as the most performance-driven DG since the inception agency.”

His commitment to repositioning Nigeria as the automobile hub of Africa is setting new benchmarks in the industry.

A presidential vision backed by strong appointments,the return of the Motor Fair to Eagle Square also reflects the wisdom of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, renowned for his unmatched ability to identify and appoint exceptional leaders. His decision to entrust NADDC’s mandate to Joseph Osanipin is now yielding transformative results, igniting renewed confidence in Nigeria’s automobile future”.

Driving industrialization through autoparts & assembly

Mr. Osanipin is spearheading a vigorous drive to encourage local autoparts manufacturing and automobile assembly, laying the foundation for Nigeria’s industrial competitiveness. His efforts are energizing investors, manufacturers, and stakeholders to recognize Nigeria not just as a market, but as a continental hub for innovation, production, and distribution.

The 25th Abuja Motor Fair: A Showcase of Strength and Potential

Adopted fully by NADDC, the 25th Abuja International Motor Fair will be a grand showcase of Nigeria’s automotive ecosystem—from government initiatives to private-sector innovations. It will present to the Presidency, National Assembly, State Governors, Local Governments, international investors, and the general public the immense strength, resilience, and potential of the Nigerian auto sector.

The Fair will bring together stakeholders from across the globe to witness firsthand how Nigeria is charting a new course in automotive development, while offering unparalleled opportunities for partnerships, investments, and policy engagement.

About the Abuja International Motor Fair

Since its inception, the Abuja Motor Fair has stood as West Africa’s most prestigious automotive platform, consistently attracting global and local auto brands, investors, policymakers, and innovators. This Silver Jubilee edition promises to be the most ambitious, impactful, and transformative in its 25-year history.