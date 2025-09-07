Abuja Fireside chat: Experts ask youth to lead SDG charge, drive economic growth

By Tunde Oso

Experts have emphasized the critical and immediate role of Nigerian youth in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and shaping the nation’s future.

They made this appeal at the recent Fireside Chat held at the American Corner, Abuja, themed “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond.” They stressed that “real change begins in our communities, and youth are at the center of that transformation.”

Suleiman Oshioke Abdulahi, Convener of the Fireside Chat, opened the session by drawing on his extensive experience in youth empowerment, stating, “When young people are empowered, communities are transformed.”

Abdulahi highlighted the local relevance of the global SDG framework: “They touch on jobs, education, climate, and social inclusion-issues we face daily in Nigeria.”

Dr. Nsikak Okon, Acting Executive Director (N-Power) of NSIPA, delivered the keynote address, highlighting Nigeria’s demographic advantage with the largest youth population in Africa at 60%, and describing Nigerian youth as “energetic and innovative.”

He challenged young people to recognize their “critical role in nation-building,” emphasizing their importance in “shaping the future of knowledge and digital learning,” driving “startup green enterprises and fintech,” and championing climate action and good governance-citing the “Not Too Young To Run” bill as an example of youth potential.

Adebowale Olorunmola, Country Director (Nigeria) of WFD and guest speaker, advocated for engaging the “real youth” aged 18-20, building their capacity, and involving them early in political discourse-mirroring the success of young leaders in countries like Canada and France.