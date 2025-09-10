Abraham Orukpe rallies top executives for strategic growth session in Abuja

By Kenneth Oboh

In a decisive bid to navigate Nigeria’s volatile economic landscape, top founders, CEOs, and senior executives gathered in Abuja for a high-impact one-day Mid-Year Business Growth and Performance Review Workshop hosted by the Business Structure Leadership & Management Academy (BUSLMA).

The event, led by BUSLMA’s CEO and Principal Consultant, Abraham Ofure Orukpe, brought together some of the country’s most visionary business leaders.

The workshop served as a strategic reset, giving participants the opportunity to assess year-to-date performance and craft a roadmap for the remaining quarters of 2025.

Speaking at the session, Orukpe described the mid-year point as a “strategic reflection point” for businesses.

“It is the last best opportunity for leadership to diagnose operational inefficiencies, plug revenue leaks, and recalibrate their strategy to finish the year strong,” he said. “Our goal was to equip visionaries with actionable frameworks, not just theoretical concepts, to drive immediate and measurable impact.”

The workshop covered critical areas including financial performance, sales and marketing effectiveness, team productivity, and operational efficiency.

To provide a well-rounded perspective, BUSLMA brought in a faculty of expert facilitators such as Dr. Samuel Ninnah, a business law and legal consultant; Mr. Ajah Excel, a digital marketing and brand strategist; and Mr. Zacharia Itodo, a human resources consultant.

Together, they provided participants with practical insights into financial discipline, legal safeguards, people management, and brand visibility.

Attendees described the workshop as “timely,” “transformational,” and “practical for today’s business realities.”

Oluchi N., CEO of a real estate firm, said the session helped her uncover financial leaks she had overlooked. “The revenue improvement framework is something I can apply immediately,” she noted.

Ibrahim A., a tech startup founder, added that clarity on marketing ROI and funnel optimization “showed me exactly where I was wasting resources.” Another participant, Bisi O., an executive director in the manufacturing sector, remarked: “BUSLMA has set a new standard for executive workshops. This was not theory; it was a practical roadmap every business leader needs.”

For others, the event provided what they described as a “strategic reset.” A head of operations at a fintech firm explained: “The blend of financial acumen, legal insight, marketing expertise, and HR perspectives gave us a complete toolkit to review our business comprehensively. We are leaving with a clear action plan for Q3 and Q4.”

Orukpe, who has built a reputation as a seasoned strategist and business growth expert, emphasized that BUSLMA’s approach is rooted in practical, data-driven methods tailored to African markets. BUSLMA, regarded as one of Nigeria’s premier consulting and capacity development firms, continues to support organizations through management consulting, corporate training, and business advisory, equipping them with the tools needed to accelerate growth and optimize performance.

