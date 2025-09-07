Abiodun, Sanwo-Olu, Salami, others for Foursquare at 70 public lecture

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Ogechukwu Ibegbunam

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, his Lagos counterpart, Babjide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman, Economic Advisory Council, EAC, Dr. Doyin Salami, as well as Pastor Ben Akabueze, Mrs. Ini Abimbola, and Dr. Otive Igbuzor among others are expected to grace the Foursquare annual public lecture slated for September 13, 2025 in Lagos.

General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. (Dr.) Sam Aboyeji, disclosed this at a press conference yesterday while announcing the activities lined up to commemorate the church’s 70th anniversary, alongside its 12th Annual Public Lecture and 70th National Convention.

The public lecture with the theme, ‘Poverty Alleviation, Economic Development and Stability of the Nigerian Economy”, the lecture will be chaired by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun while the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babjide Sanwo-Olu will be the special guest of honour.

Aboyeji described the milestone as a testimony of God’s grace, recalling that the church, which started humbly in 1955 at Yaba, Lagos, through the missionary efforts of Rev. Harold and Mrs. Faye Curtis, has grown into a spiritual movement with over 5,000 branches across Nigeria and beyond.

He noted that the church, part of the global International Church of the Foursquare Gospel founded in 1923 by Aimee Semple McPherson, has extended its work to several African countries including Ghana, Liberia, Togo, and Benin Republic, under the current Decade of Soaring vision focusing on In-reach, Outreach, and next-generation discipleship.

On October 1, the church will host a special Holy Spirit Refreshing Dew service at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, expected to be a “jubilee praise extravaganza.”

The high point of the celebration is the 70th Annual National Convention, holding from October 6 to 12, 2025 at the church’s Ajebo Campground, Ogun State, with the theme “Completion and Perfection”. Among ministers expected are Pastor E.A. Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, and Foursquare International President, Rev. Randy Remington.

Aboyeji also extended Independence greetings to Nigerians, praying for national renewal as the country marks its 65th independence anniversary.

“As a church, we remain committed to prayers for our leaders and citizens, while also speaking truth to power where necessary. We trust God for a new Nigeria we will all be proud of,” he said.