Abigail Akano Installed as 14th President of Rotary Club Ikeja GRA

The Rotary Club of Ikeja GRA has ushered in a new chapter of leadership with the official investiture of Abigail Akano as its 14th President. The well-attended event took place on September 14, 2025, at the elegant Suru Express Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The ceremony drew prominent personalities from across Lagos, including Rotarians, community leaders, and supporters of the club. The atmosphere was one of celebration, camaraderie, and renewed commitment to service, as guests were treated to entertainment and members danced joyfully to welcome their new president.

Dignitaries at the event included District Governor Henry Akinyele, District Governor-Elect Bukola Bakare, Past Presidents Akinkunmi Soyoye, Marcel Egbagbor, Ayodeji Odeleye, Adeshina Adeyemi and Babatunde Abinibi, as well as the Immediate Past President Chinedum Amachi. Also present was Rotarian Tolulope Apanisile, among other notable members.

The event was chaired by Olasunkanmi Ogunsemowo, with Special Guests of Honour Engineer Adesola Ebenezer Alaba, Engr Larry Ejikeme, Mr Malachi, Mrs Esther Okeke, Mrs Oge Akano, Mr Kunle Shadipe, Mr Tayo lending further prestige to the occasion.

In her acceptance speech, President Abigail Akano expressed deep gratitude and a strong sense of responsibility:

“Distinguished guests, fellow Rotarians and friends, it is with deep gratitude and humility that I stand before you here today as the President of Rotary Club of Ikeja GRA for the 2025–2026 Rotary Year. I am truly honored by the confidence you have placed in me, and I do not take this for granted.”

She continued by acknowledging her predecessor:

“First, I must express my sincere appreciation to my immediate past president, IPP Chinedum Amachi for his leadership and commitment throughout his Rotary year. You led with strength and courage, and we are deeply grateful.”

Emphasizing her vision for the year ahead, she noted:

“Leadership to me is not a position, it is a responsibility and a call to service, and I pledge to serve with integrity and transparency.”

As she takes on the mantle of leadership, President Akano is expected to steer the club toward impactful community service, innovation, and deeper engagement with Rotary’s core values.

The Rotary Club of Ikeja GRA, known for its commitment to humanitarian causes, looks forward to a productive and inspiring Rotary year under her stewardship