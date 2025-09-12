Abia: Tinubu to commission newly rehabilitated P/Harcourt Rd, Oct 3

President Bola Tinubu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Abia State Governor Alex Otti has announced that the newly reconstructed Port Harcourt road, Aba, and six other roads would be commissioned on October 3, 2025, by President Bola Tinubu.

The governor, who stated this during the state security fundraising in Aba, also announced that the state government has signed necessary documents with Radisson Blu for the commencement of work at the Enyimba Hotel Aba, assuring that work would soon take off at the project site.

Addressing the business community in Aba, during the launch at the Aba Sports Club, Otti, who explained that his government recognises security as the bedrock of development, reiterated that security occupies the centre stage of his administration.

He assured that he would not compromise on issues of security, adding that no kobo of the funds raised or other public funds would be mismanaged under his watch.

He said, “Security is at the heart of everything we are doing. And we don’t talk too much or so much about it. But our attention to security is critical.”

The governor commended Abia people and the Aba business community for their support for the new Abia project, promising that he will not take the support for granted, as every donation will be accounted for.

“Every kobo of this money will be judiciously used and accounted for. Not one Dime will be missing.

“Sometimes, I laugh when people are saying, ‘Oh! he is stealing money.’ I tell them that, ‘Yes, sometimes you find people stealing, but some of us can never steal.’

“So, anytime you hear that money is missing, go and sleep. Money doesn’t go missing under my watch. And those who work with me will also tell you that. That is an area that I have been endowed with by God.

“I can assure you that in Abia, there is nothing like opposition. You may see a few people who want to get recognition. Some of them want to be settled. Some of them want negotiation. Some of them are preparing to run an election. So, they want to be relevant.”

The governor urged Abia residents to be part of the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise nationwide, noting that registering to vote would allow the residents to be part of the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

He urged the people to go the extra mile to ensure that their households within the voting age are registered, including encouraging those around them to exercise the civic right of registering to vote.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Leo Ike Okoye, thanked the governor for all he has been doing in the State especially in Aba and its environs.

He noted the achievements of the Governor in road infrastructure, security, fixing of street lights, revamping of water schemes, among others, and stressed the need for all to support the governor to achieve his vision in the state.

In their speeches, other members of the Aba stakeholders, including Ide John Udeagbala, Chief Emeka Diwe, Mazi Jude Nwosu, representative of Owelle Greg Okafor, among many others, made donations and commended the governor for the proactive action he has taken to restore the lost glory of Aba.

They said that the burden of security should not rest on the government alone, which made them gather to complement the governor’s efforts in funding security, especially as the Aba business community was not fully represented during the launch of the security fund in Umuahia in July.