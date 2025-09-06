Abia: Otti moves to tackle restiveness as youths push for good governance

By Dickson Omobola

Non-governmental organisation, Progressive Abia Youths, has demanded transparency, accountability and citizen participation in governance in Abia State.

This is coming as Governor Alex Otti said the administration was working tirelessly to address youth restiveness and other social challenges inherited from previous administrations.

Otti, represented by his deputy, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, stated this while receiving the Aba Provincial Joint Council of Knights, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), who paid a courtesy visit to him at Government House in Umuahia.

Meanwhile, the NGO, which partnered with the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund, NYFF, to launch its flagship initiative, Walk to Good Governance, WtGG, Project, expressed commitment to empowering more young people to actively shape governance in Abia.

A statement signed by the Communications Manager of the NGO, Chioma Onuoha, said the workshop, from which 34 youths benefitted, was designed to drive advocacy and civic engagement across the state, focusing on primary healthcare and basic education.

Onuoha said: “The Walk to Good Governance Project is aimed at improving primary healthcare and basic education in Abia State by ensuring transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in governance. Specifically, the project targets a significant improvement in the use of resources in these sectors, leading to the standardization of at least 92 primary healthcare centers and 85 primary and secondary schools by August 2026.

“To achieve this, the initiative will hold monthly interactive sessions with local government chairmen, state executives, and legislators while also publishing quarterly financial records of the state to promote accountability. A key highlight of the project was the training of 34 youth ambassadors (two from each LGA, including persons with disabilities) who will serve as champions of good governance and community development.”

Also speaking at the event, the Project Director, Mr Daberechi Ekejiuba, emphasised that WtGG Project would mobilise youths as drivers of social change, unity and inclusive development, ensuring that no one, especially vulnerable groups, would be left behind.

The project would feature policy briefs, media outreaches and awards for best-performing local government chairmen and legislators, fostering a culture of excellence in governance.