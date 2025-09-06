Abia govt sacks six for salary fraud

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

The Abia Government has announced the sack of six staff members of the state’s Ministry of Justice who were indicted in a salary padding fraud.

The announcement came through a press statement signed by the Chairman, Abia State Civil Service Commission, Dr Eno Jerry-Eze on Thursday and made available to newsmen on Friday in Umuahia.

Jerry-Eze said that the fraud was uncovered while conducting an internal audit and administrative inquiry at the ministry of Justice.

She noted that the six individuals manipulated payroll systems, which gave them unauthorised access to salaries exceeding their entitlements over time.

The sacked workers include a Principal Accountant (SGL 12), Senior Accountant (SGL 10), and a Chief Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 14). ýAlso included were an Assistant Chief Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 13), a Principal Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 12) and a Senior Executive Officer (General Duties – SGL 09).

Jerry-Eze said the disciplinary action resulted from a detailed investigation by the Abia State Civil Service Commission which interviewed the affected workers.

She added that relevant financial records were reviewed, confirming that the workers knowingly benefited from irregular salary payments at the state’s expense.

According to Jerry-Eze, the indicted workers will be handed over to a relevant law enforcement agency for prosecution. She urged all civil servants and other persons having dealings with the state to maintain integrity and report suspected irregularities.

She stated that Gov. Alex Otti had directed that the activities of some members of the Salary Committee be investigated to ensure full accountability.