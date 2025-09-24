Abani demands fairness for women’s voices in media

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Ambassador Jolly Nnenna Abani, Chief Executive Officer of Mother of Models International, has urged Nigeria’s broadcast industry to end practices that sideline women-focused initiatives, warning that media exclusion is silencing important voices in society.

She made the call while briefing journalists in Abuja, stressing that women above 40 remain marginalised in entertainment, politics, and public life despite their potential to strengthen families and communities.

“Strong women build strong nations. When a woman is sound, she raises a sound family,” Abani said.

She explained that women who are unmarried, divorced, widowed, or survivors of abuse are often written off once they cross the age of 40, a stereotype she believes must be dismantled.

According to her, one way to challenge this bias is through initiatives like the 40andFabulousNaija reality TV show, which she founded to empower women, provide training, and create opportunities for marginalised groups.

“40andFabulousNaija is not just a show, it is a movement. It is therapy, empowerment, and a second chance for women who need healing to become whole again,” she told reporters.

Abani lamented that despite heavy investment in previous seasons of the programme, securing airtime on major platforms has proved difficult. She linked this to gatekeeping in the industry, where projects that do not conform to dominant formats are sidelined.

“I call on you to help me seek justice through my craft, because this is exactly what we need at this moment: something different, something life-changing for women.

“We are not asking for free airtime. What we are asking for is a fair commercial arrangement, a purchase of airtime so our content can reach the audience it deserves. We seek partnership, not charity,” she said.

Abani also disclosed that some colleagues withheld support for fear of being blacklisted, while political allies who initially stood with her withdrew when challenges emerged.

“These disappointments have been painful, but they have not deterred us. Instead, they have strengthened our resolve,” she said.

Abani further questioned why content that promotes family values and social healing is often pushed aside, while programmes with destructive messages dominate airwaves.

“When you look at the kind of content being pushed into our society today, you will see how damaging some of it is. But we bring something different, content that can heal families and make society better,” she said.

She noted that auditions for the upcoming season are ongoing and explained that women will serve as full-time housemates while men will participate periodically to share experiences and showcase their work.