Aavishkaar Capital invests $5m to boost spice operations

Aavishkaar Capital, in partnership with German development bank KfW, has announced a $5 million loan to Horizon Group Africa through its Global Supply Chain Support Fund (GSCSF). This marks the fund’s fourth investment in Africa and its eighth globally.

Horizon Group, established in Nigeria and operating in Tanzania and Madagascar, processes and exports spices such as ginger, turmeric, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, and black pepper to markets in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The funding will support Horizon’s working capital needs, enabling the company to meet growing international demand and strengthen raw material sourcing.

With a $250 million portfolio, GSCSF focuses on Africa and Asia, targeting investments that combine commercial returns with strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact.

“We are pleased to partner with Aavishkaar Capital as we scale operations and expand our reach in global spice markets,” said Jomy Antony, CEO of Horizon Group Africa.

Darren Lobo, Director at Aavishkaar Capital, highlighted Horizon’s extensive farmer engagement and strong global relationships, while Dr. Markus Aschendorf of KfW underscored the alignment with sustainable and inclusive supply chain development.

This investment strengthens Horizon’s position as a leading African spice processor while advancing GSCSF’s mission to promote resilient, sustainable supply chains across the Global South.