A man watching you struggle financially, mentally isn’t love — Queeneth Agbor

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Queeneth Agbor has shared her unfiltered thoughts about love, relationships, and protecting her peace of mind.

In an interview with Potpourri, the actress made it clear that for her, true love goes beyond words or mere feelings. “Love to me is not just a feeling but a choice to prioritize and nurture the relationship even through challenges,” she said.

Reaffirming her stance, Agbor emphasized her long-held belief about what real love entails. “My definition of love hasn’t changed over the years, I still stand by my words that, if he watches you struggle financially, if he can’t pay your bills, if he can’t protect you, he’s not taking care of you mentally, spiritually and financially — he doesn’t love you. Men are natural providers.”

On the challenges of finding love as a public figure, she admitted that it is often difficult to trust intentions. “Yes, as a public figure it’s difficult to fall in love without overthinking intentions. Different people come into your life with different intentions. I have seen and heard horrible stories that make it more difficult to trust people when it comes to the matter of love.”

Agbor also spoke passionately about the importance of protecting her inner peace and mental health. According to her: “Over the years I have learnt to guard and protect my mental health and inner peace jealously. I prioritize my peace by practicing mindfulness, I engage more in self-care activities, I have also learnt the act of accepting the things I can’t control. And most importantly, I cut off or block whatever tries to threaten my inner peace without a blink of an eye.”