A/Ibom: Stakeholders inspect equipment in China for CNG hub

The delegation and the Chinese manufacturer’s official at the fabricating company

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – STAKEHOLDERS are now in China concluding inspection of equipment fabricated for Nsik Oil and Gas Company’s project to make Akwa Ibom state a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) hub with a Mother Station.

The delegation is expected to conclude the technical inspection this week, after which shipment of the equipment to Nigeria commences, paving way for installation and commissioning of the facility.

When completed, the investment would drive reliable CNG distribution channels across Southern Nigeria, powering vehicles, industries, and households.

Lead investor, Nsik Oil and Gas Company Limited is on the China equipment inspection visit with partnership with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF).

Also on the delegation are industry regulator, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and technical partners, with the visit focused on technical evaluations and compliance checks on advanced CNG processing and distribution systems being fabricated by the Chinese manufacturers.

The Managing Director, Nsik Oil and Gas, Mr. Nsikan Johnny, noted that the partnership with the MDGIF reflects a strong public-private synergy aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s transition to cleaner and more affordable energy.

“This project is a demonstration of how collaboration between government, regulators, and the private sector can drive national development“, he stated.

Project Consultant, Mr. Mkposong Asuquo, noted the CNG facility will not only ease the burden of rising fuel costs but also stimulate industrial growth, create jobs, and contribute to energy security.

MDGIF and NMDPRA officials valued the facility as key to expanding Nigeria’s gas value chain and critical to achieving federal government’s target of CNG adoption as mainstream alternative fuel for transport and industry.

Stakeholders harped that the project aligns with President Tinubu’s vision of a gas-driven economy under the Energy Transition Plan and Akwa Ibom’s drive to prioritise industrialisation, energy access and sustainable economic empowerment.