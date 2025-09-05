80-year-old Japanese woman scammed by ‘astronaut stranded in space’

An 80-year-old woman in northern Japan has lost one million yen (about £5,000) after falling victim to an elaborate online romance scam involving a fraudster who claimed to be an astronaut stranded in space.

According to Hokkaido police, the victim met the scammer on social media in July and developed an online relationship with him.

Posing as an astronaut, the fraudster eventually convinced her that he was “in space on a spaceship” and under attack, claiming he urgently needed money to buy oxygen.

The woman, who lives alone, was persuaded to transfer the funds before police later identified the case as a romance scam. Officers have since issued warnings urging the public to remain cautious when approached for money by individuals they meet online.

Romance scams, in which criminals exploit victims seeking companionship, have been on the rise globally. Many victims are deceived into sending large sums of money to people they believe they are in genuine relationships with.

Last year, a Sky News investigation exposed large-scale fraud operations in Southeast Asia, where so-called “scam factories” train workers to trick victims into online gambling schemes or fraudulent romances. One former scammer revealed how fraudsters manipulate emotions to make victims fall in love and eventually part with their savings.

Authorities in Japan have urged citizens, especially the elderly, to remain vigilant and seek advice from family or police before transferring money to online acquaintances.