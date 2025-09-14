80% of convicts in correctional centres apprehended by Ondo Amotekun – Commander

We won’t allow criminality thrive in Osun - Amotekun Commander

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, states that 80 percent of convicts in correctional facilities in the state were apprehended by its operatives.

Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, State Commander of the Corps, stated this on Sunday in Akure during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Adeleye said the turnover of criminals arrested by Amotekun could no longer be contained within the existing judicial system, so the judiciary was approached, hence the large percentage of convicts.

“We not only investigate, but the law permits us to investigate and prosecute. We conduct thorough investigations and refer the criminals to the courts of competent jurisdiction, where they are prosecuted.

“As of today, so many of these convicts are in various correctional centres in the state, and those criminals we prosecute are much more in number than other agencies,” he stated.

The commander also stated that Ondo State used to experience a high rate of crime before the establishment of Amotekun.

“Before the inauguration of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, it was impossible for you to go to the bank and get home without that money being snatched.

“Commercial activities from 6.00p.m were impossible. At that time, I advised the government to ban the use of Okada at night.

“We found out from our survey that more than 70 per cent of crime perpetrated was either getting there with an Okada or getting out with an Okada. So it becomes very difficult to track and trace them.

“I can tell you that when we took that decision and enforced it to the letter, criminal activities in the state, especially in the metropolis, dropped by more than 80 per cent.

“Yes, it came with some hardship, but you can’t eat your cake and have it. We followed suit with a ban on tinted vehicles and unregistered vehicles.

“That helped to reduce drastically the criminal activities in the state,” he said.

Vanguard News