65th Independence Anniversary: Abbas, Kalu urge Nigerians to embrace bright future

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary, urging citizens to look ahead with hope and optimism.

In his goodwill message, Speaker Abbas noted that Nigeria has come a long way through a chequered history but stressed that the years ahead promise unity, growth, and prosperity.

He highlighted that God has blessed Nigeria with immense human and natural resources, calling for collective efforts to build “a nation of our dreams regardless of religious, ethnic, or political differences.”

The Speaker said the ongoing implementation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has placed the country on the right trajectory, adding that Nigeria is set to reclaim its position as Africa’s largest economy.

Abbas further assured that the 10th House of Representatives remains committed to accountable leadership, good governance, and delivering the dividends of democracy, particularly at the grassroots.

Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, in his Independence message, also encouraged Nigerians to rekindle their hope and renew their commitment to building a nation that works for all.

Reflecting on the country’s journey, Kalu acknowledged its challenges but expressed confidence that Nigeria is steadily moving toward greatness. He described the Renewed Hope Agenda as a reflection of the people’s collective aspirations for a country where opportunities abound and citizens thrive.

“As we mark this significant day, let’s rekindle our hope, renew our commitment, and work tirelessly towards building a Nigeria that reflects the dreams of our founding fathers. Together, we can achieve greatness,” Kalu said.

The Deputy Speaker reaffirmed his dedication to serving Nigerians and contributing to national development, assuring that the Parliament will continue to prioritize people-oriented legislation.

Both leaders extended warm wishes to Nigerians, praying for God’s guidance and a more prosperous future for the nation.