65th birthday: Remi Tinubu, a shining jewel in Nigeria’s crown – Gov Otu

By Henry Obetta

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has joined other Nigerians in congratulating the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Linus Obogo, Governor Otu described the First Lady as a woman whose life has been marked by commitment to family, service, and contributions to national development.

He commended her role in public life and noted her efforts in advancing causes related to women, youth, and the less privileged. According to him, Senator Tinubu’s dedication to nation-building and humanitarian service continues to inspire many Nigerians.

While extending the warm wishes of the government and people of Cross River State, Governor Otu prayed for her continued good health, strength, and fulfillment in the years ahead.