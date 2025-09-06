6 ways Nigeria can reach 2026 FIFA World Cup after South Africa docked 3 points

Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria’s World Cup hopes have been given a huge boost following FIFA’s decision to dock South Africa three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in their qualifier against Lesotho.

With Group C standings reshuffled, Nigeria’s chances of making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup are suddenly much brighter.

But the Super Eagles cannot rely on South Africa’s punishment alone: they still have work to do.

Currently in Group C, Benin Republic sit at the top with 14 points and a (+4) goal difference. South Africa have slipped to second place, also on 14 points but with an inferior (+2) goal difference. Nigeria remain in third with 11 points and a (+2) goal difference, while Rwanda trail just behind in fourth with 11 points and a goal difference of (0).

Here are six key steps Nigeria must take to secure their place at the FIFA World Cup:

1. Take Maximum Points from Lesotho and Benin Republic

Winning the final two games is non-negotiable. Victories against Lesotho and, crucially, Benin Republic will put Nigeria in contention and ensure they do not leave their fate in the hands of other teams.

2. Use the Benin Clash to Knock Out a Key Rival

Benin Republic currently sit at the top of Group C with 14 points. Beating them will not only add three points to Nigeria’s tally but also deal a direct blow to one of their main competitors for qualification.

3. Boost Goal Difference with Convincing Wins

Goal difference could prove decisive in such a tight group. Nigeria must aim for big-margin victories, particularly against Lesotho, to ensure they are ahead if the group comes down to fine margins.

4. Count on South Africa Slipping Up

Despite their punishment, Bafana Bafana remain a strong contender. Nigeria needs them to drop at least three points from their remaining two games. Both fixtures, including one against Rwanda, will test South Africa’s resolve and may open the door wider for the Super Eagles.

5. Hope Benin Republic Also Stumble

Gernot Rohr’s side are still firmly in the race. Nigeria will not only need to beat them but also benefit from Benin dropping points in their other match. This combination will tilt the balance in favour of the Super Eagles.

6. Aim to Win the Group, Not Rely on Second Place

The maximum Nigeria can collect is 17 points, which may not be enough to qualify as one of the best second-placed teams. The surest route is to win Group C outright, making victories in their last two matches and slip-ups from rivals absolutely crucial.

