6 things to know about 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja

Ladoja

Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja has officially been installed as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, marking a historic moment in the traditional and political evolution of Nigeria’s largest indigenous city.

His coronation in 2025 symbolises the convergence of politics, business, and culture in the life of one of Oyo State’s most influential sons.

Here are some key facts about the newly crowned monarch, Rashidi Lakoja:

1. A Former Governor



Rashidi Ladoja served as the Governor of Oyo State from 2003 to 2007 under the Peoples Democratic Party. His tenure was defined by both reforms and turbulence, including an impeachment that was later nullified by the courts.

2. Ascending the Throne at 81



Born on September 25, 1944, Oba Ladoja assumed the Olubadan stool at the age of 81. His wealth of experience in politics, business, and public service is expected to shape his reign.

3. Well-Educated and Multilingual



He studied Chemical Engineering at the University of Liège in Belgium and speaks several languages, including French. Before venturing into politics, he built a successful professional career.

4. A Business Mogul



Ladoja worked with multinational corporations such as Total Nigeria before establishing himself in the oil, gas, and shipping sectors. His entrepreneurial background remains a strong part of his legacy.

5. A Long Chieftaincy Journey



The new Olubadan began his climb up the traditional ladder over three decades ago. He rose steadily through the ranks: holding titles like Jagun Olubadan, Osi Olubadan, and Otun Olubadan—before finally becoming king in 2025.

6. Defender of Tradition



In 2017, he fiercely resisted a controversial reform introduced by former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, which sought to elevate several Ibadan chiefs to kingship status. Ladoja challenged the move in court and won, preserving the integrity of the Olubadan succession system.

Vanguard News