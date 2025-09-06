6 phones that cost more than a car

By Adewale Adesewa



Luxury phones have become symbols of wealth, extravagance, and exclusivity, with some costing more than high-end car.

These phones are not just communication devices; they are crafted with rare gemstones, precious metals, and artistic designs, making them highly sought after by billionaires and collectors.

Here are six of the most expensive phones in the world that cost far more than an average car.

1. iPhone 5 Black Diamond

At $15.3 million, the iPhone 5 Black Diamond is a phone that outprices a car like Lamborghinis. Created by British designer Stuart Hughes, its value lies in its solid gold chassis and the 600 flawless white diamonds that cover its frame. The centerpiece is a rare 26-carat black diamond used as the home button. Collectors pursue it not for functionality but for its rarity, craftsmanship, and the prestige of owning a one-of-a-kind luxury item.

2. Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond

Holding the record as the world’s most expensive phone, the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond costs a staggering $48.5 million. Its astronomical price comes from its 24-carat gold coating and the enormous pink diamond embedded at the back. Owners of this device, mostly billionaires and royals, see it as a statement of extreme wealth. It is less about technology and more about exclusivity, as only a handful were ever produced.

3. Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme

The Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme, priced at $3.2 million, is another Stuart Hughes masterpiece. It features 22-carat solid gold casing, 271 diamonds, and a rare 7.1-carat diamond home button. The packaging itself—a granite chest lined with leather and Kashmir gold—adds to the extravagance. Buyers are drawn to it because it merges jewelry-grade materials with cutting-edge design, turning a simple smartphone into a collectible luxury artifact.

4. Diamond Crypto Smartphone

The Diamond Crypto Smartphone, valued at $1.3 million, combines both luxury and security. Its platinum body is studded with 50 diamonds, including 10 rare blue ones, while rose gold adds elegance. What makes it stand out is its encryption technology, designed to protect against financial fraud and data theft. Ultra-wealthy individuals often purchase it not only for its lavish design but also for the sense of digital security it provides.

5. Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot

Limited to only three units worldwide, the Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot is valued at $1 million. Its back panel is made of 200-year-old African blackwood, while its case is composed of 180 grams of gold. Each of its keys is crafted from sapphire crystals, polished by hand. This extreme rarity and the use of ancient natural materials make it as valuable as fine art. Collectors go for it because of its exclusivity—owning one means being part of a very small elite club.

6. Vertu Signature Cobra

The Vertu Signature Cobra, priced at $310,000, is the least expensive on the list but still costs more than a luxury car. Designed in partnership with French jeweler Boucheron, it features a cobra snake motif coiled around the phone, made of emeralds, rubies, and diamonds. Its appeal lies in the artistry and the bold design statement, making it popular among collectors who value rare luxury accessories that double as status symbols.

Vanguard News