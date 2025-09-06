6 killed, nine injured in Lekki-Epe expressway crash

By Evelyn Usman & Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck, yesterday, at Ibeju Bus Stop along the Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos, as six persons lost their lives in a road accident involving a truck and a commercial bus.

Nine others, three men and six women, were rescued with varying degrees of injuries, while four other occupants escaped unhurt from the mangled wreckage.

Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the incident, said the accident claimed the lives of two adult males, three adult females, and a child.

Preliminary investigations according to him revealed that the crash occurred after a blue Volvo FL6 truck loaded with wooden planks rammed into a white commercial bus, with number plate AKD 336 YD.

He said: “The nine injured survivours, three males and six females were extricated by LASTMA with support from other emergency responders and immediately conveyed to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Epe, and Hammond Hospital for urgent medical attention. The remains of the deceased were deposited at the FMC morgue, pending formal identification by their bereaved families while the four others who escaped unscathed from the wreckage of this tragic incident were promptly attended to by the LASTMA Rescue Unit, operating in synergy with the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, LNSC, whose collaborative efforts ensured rapid evacuation and immediate restoration of order at the scene.

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, while decrying the persistent menace of reckless motoring practices on Lagos highways. He reiterated LASTMA’s age-long caution that “speed thrills, but ultimately kills.”