5 laptops you can get in Nigeria under ₦300,000

Buying laptops in Nigeria with a budget under ₦250,000 can feel tricky, especially with rising prices and a flood of refurbished options.

But there are still some decent models on the market that offer good value for money.

Whether you’re a student, freelancer, or just need a reliable machine for everyday tasks, here are five laptops that fit within your budget and deliver solid performance.

HP 250 G5

The HP 250 G5 remains one of the most popular budget laptops in Nigeria. With its Intel Celeron processor, 2GB RAM, and 500GB hard drive, it’s built for basic tasks like browsing, streaming, and document editing. This laptop is great if you just need something functional and affordable, but keep in mind that its low RAM can slow things down when you open many tabs or apps. Upgrading the RAM later could make a big difference in performance.

HP 250 with Intel Pentium

If you want a little more power without spending much more, the HP 250 with an Intel Pentium 3825U processor is a nice upgrade. This model handles multitasking slightly better than the Celeron variant and is ideal for students who rely on Microsoft Office, light research work, and online learning platforms. It won’t run heavy software smoothly, but for daily productivity, it does a decent job and keeps you within budget.

HP 250 G4

The HP 250 G4 with 4GB RAM and a 500GB hard drive strikes a sweet spot between affordability and usability. It gives you enough memory to run multiple apps at the same time without constant lag, which makes it perfect for remote workers and small business owners who work with spreadsheets, documents, and video calls. The storage is still HDD-based, so it won’t be lightning-fast, but you can always swap it for an SSD later for a major speed boost.

HP 250 G4 with Core i3

Among budget laptops, the HP 250 G4 with an Intel Core i3 processor is the most balanced choice. It gives you a proper Core processor, which means faster processing, better multitasking, and the ability to handle slightly heavier tasks like light photo editing, coding, or running multiple productivity tools. If you can find this model under ₦250,000, it is easily the best pick for someone who wants a laptop that won’t feel outdated too quickly.

HP 355 G2 AMD

If you prefer AMD-powered laptops, the HP 355 G2 with an AMD Quad-Core A8-6410 processor and Radeon R5 graphics is a good option. It comes with 4GB RAM and a 500GB hard drive and offers slightly better graphics performance than the Intel-based options in this price range. It’s not a gaming machine, but it will handle multimedia tasks, video streaming, and casual work quite well.

Vanguard News