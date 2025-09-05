5% fuel consumption tax: TUC issues 14-day strike notice

..It’ll worsen socio-economic hardship, CANMPEF warns

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to withdraw its proposed five percent tax on petroleum products or face a nationwide strike.

TUC President, Festus Osifo, in a statement on Monday, described the policy as “economic wickedness” that would deepen the suffering of already overburdened Nigerians.

According to the statement: “The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) outrightly rejects the Federal Government’s planned five percent tax on petroleum products. This reckless proposal is nothing but an act of economic wickedness against already overburdened Nigerians.

“Let it be clear: workers and citizens are still reeling from the pains of subsidy removal, skyrocketing fuel prices, food inflation, and a collapsing naira. To now introduce another levy on petroleum products is to deliberately compound suffering, cripple businesses, and push millions of citizens deeper into poverty.

“Government cannot continue to use Nigerians as sacrificial lambs for its economic experiments. Instead of offering relief, jobs, and solutions, it has chosen to further squeeze citizens dry. This is unacceptable!

“The TUC hereby urges the Federal Government to immediately stop this anti-people plan in its entirety. Failure to do so will leave us with no option but to mobilize Nigerian workers and the masses for a total nationwide resistance. Strike action is firmly on the table if government dares to ignore this warning and go ahead to implement this policy.

“Accordingly, the TUC directs all its state councils, affiliates, and structures nationwide to remain vigilant and watchful and to wait for further communication that may culminate in decisive action should government continue to ignore the collective will of the people.

“We also call on our allies—civil society organizations, professional bodies, student unions, market associations, faith leaders, and all patriotic Nigerians—to stand in solidarity with us in this struggle. Together, we must resist policies that seek to further impoverish citizens and mortgage our future.”

It added “Enough is enough. Nigerians deserve economic justice, not endless punishment.”

Meanwhile, the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Employers Federation (CANMPEF) has also warned of the wider economic consequences of the proposed tax.

Executive Secretary of CANMPEF, Mr. Femi Oke, told Vanguard: “The 5% surcharge on refined petroleum products will lead to an increase in energy cost for manufacturing firms and increase in transport cost, which will result in higher prices of agricultural products such as food. We implore the government to ensure that any increased revenue is used to improve infrastructure and enhance the standard of living of the people.”